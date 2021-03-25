×
Corey Conners pulls the string to set up birdie at WGC-Dell Match Play

Mar 25, 2021

In the second round of the 2021 World Golf Championships-Dell Technologies Match Play, Corey Conners lands his 85-yard approach just past the hole and spins his ball back to 3 feet from the cup at the par-4 1st hole. He would make the putt for birdie to tie the opening hole in his match against Matt Fitzpatrick.