Corey Conners pulls the string to set up birdie at WGC-Dell Match Play

|
It appears your browser may be outdated. For the best website experience, we recommend updating your browser. learn more
Success!Thank you for subscribing.
Success!Thank you for subscribing.
Mar 25, 2021
In the second round of the 2021 World Golf Championships-Dell Technologies Match Play, Corey Conners lands his 85-yard approach just past the hole and spins his ball back to 3 feet from the cup at the par-4 1st hole. He would make the putt for birdie to tie the opening hole in his match against Matt Fitzpatrick.