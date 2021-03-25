×
Charley Hoffman's bunker hole-out is the Shot of the Day

Mar 25, 2021

In the opening round of the 2021 Corales Puntacana Resort & Club Championship, Charley Hoffman holes out from a greenside bunker to make birdie at the par-4 15th hole.