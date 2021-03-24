×
McIlroy drives into a pool, Spieth surprises Cantlay & DeChambeau gets upset

Mar 25, 2021

In The Takeaway, Teryn Gregson recaps World Golf Championships- Dell Technologies Match Play, where Rory McIlroy was sunk by Ian Poulter 6 & 5 after driving into a pool, Jordan Spieth’s wayward drive surprised Patrick Cantlay on another hole and Antoine Rozner upset Bryson DeChambeau 2 UP in his first PGA TOUR start.