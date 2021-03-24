McIlroy drives into a pool, Spieth surprises Cantlay & DeChambeau gets upset

|
It appears your browser may be outdated. For the best website experience, we recommend updating your browser. learn more
Success!Thank you for subscribing.
Success!Thank you for subscribing.
Mar 25, 2021
In The Takeaway, Teryn Gregson recaps World Golf Championships- Dell Technologies Match Play, where Rory McIlroy was sunk by Ian Poulter 6 & 5 after driving into a pool, Jordan Spieth’s wayward drive surprised Patrick Cantlay on another hole and Antoine Rozner upset Bryson DeChambeau 2 UP in his first PGA TOUR start.