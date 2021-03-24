×
Matt Kuchar spins approach to set up birdie at WGC-Dell Match Play

Mar 24, 2021

In the opening round of the 2021 World Golf Championships-Dell Technologies Match Play, Matt Kuchar lands his 55-yard approach on the green and spins his ball within 5 feet of the cup at the par-5 16th hole. He would make the putt for birdie to tie hole and win the match, 3&2, against Justin Thomas.