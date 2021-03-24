Ian Poulter | Un-Matched

|
Mar 24, 2021
As a past champion of the World Golf Championship-Dell Technologies Match Play alongside a strong Ryder Cup career, Ian Poulter is widely recognized as one of the best match play players in the world. A strong mentality and self belief play a huge role in Poulter’s ability to thrive in match play situations.