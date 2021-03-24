Austin Country Club overview

|
Mar 24, 2021
The Pete Dye designed Austin Country Club is one of the most unique and fun golf courses on the PGA TOUR. Top players such as Jon Rahm, Xander Schauffele and Tommy Fleetwood talk about the outline of the course and how various risk-reward holes and tricky pin locations make it one of the most enjoyable tracks on TOUR.