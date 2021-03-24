×
Antoine Rozner's impressive flop yields match-winning birdie at WGC-Dell Match Play

Mar 24, 2021

In the opening round of the 2021 World Golf Championships-Dell Technologies Match Play, Antoine Rozner flops his second from the rough over some trees and lands his ball 8 feet from the cup at the par-4 18th hole. He would make the putt for birdie to win his match, 2-up, against Bryson DeChambeau.