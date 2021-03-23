Tiger Woods defeats Stephen Ames 9&8 at 2006 WGC–Dell Match Play

It appears your browser may be outdated. For the best website experience, we recommend updating your browser.
Mar 23, 2021
In the first round of the 2006 World Golf Championships-Dell Technologies Match Play, Tiger Woods set the record for the largest margin of victory with a 9&8 victory over Stephen Ames.
