×
Did you know you can save your preferences across all your digital devices and platforms simply by creating a profile? Would you like to get started?
Not right now
No, never ask again

Tiger Woods defeats Stephen Ames 9&8 at 2006 WGC–Dell Match Play

Mar 23, 2021

In the first round of the 2006 World Golf Championships-Dell Technologies Match Play, Tiger Woods set the record for the largest margin of victory with a 9&8 victory over Stephen Ames.