The Bunker trailer | WGC-Dell Match Play

Mar 23, 2021
In this short segment of ‘The Bunker,’ Shotlink experts Alex Turnbull and Luis Rivera give a preview of the 2021 World Golf Championships-Dell Technologies Match Play. Alex and Luis will also be live on Twitch on March 28th to preview the semi-final matches of the tournament before live coverage begins.