Matt Jones' winning highlights from The Honda Classic

Mar 22, 2021

At The Honda Classic 2021, Matt Jones claimed his second PGA TOUR victory with rounds of 61-70-69-68, finishing 12-under par and winning by five shots at PGA National (Champion).