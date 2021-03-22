Matt Jones' winning highlights from The Honda Classic

It appears your browser may be outdated. For the best website experience, we recommend updating your browser.
Mar 22, 2021
At The Honda Classic 2021, Matt Jones claimed his second PGA TOUR victory with rounds of 61-70-69-68, finishing 12-under par and winning by five shots at PGA National (Champion).
