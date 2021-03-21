×
The Honda Classic 2021 Monday Qualifier Recap

Mar 21, 2021

Prior to The Honda Classic 2021, players took on Banyan Cay Resort & Golf Course to compete for four open spots at PGA National (Champion). Marcelo Rozo shot a course record 9-under 63 to secure his spot, while Stephen Stallings captured the final spot after defeating Mickey Demorat in a playoff.