Rickie Fowler reunites with young fan at The Honda Classic

Mar 20, 2021
During the first round of The Honda Classic 2021, Rickie Fowler reunited with Anthony, a young fan who Fowler met two years ago at the 2019 Rocket Mortgage Classic. While Anthony was scheduled to volunteer as a standard bearer for the group after Fowler’s, Fowler surprised him on the first tee by saying hello and revealing he would be following his group instead.