×
Did you know you can save your preferences across all your digital devices and platforms simply by creating a profile? Would you like to get started?
Not right now
No, never ask again

Wesley Bryan’s muddy approach in boxers at Honda

Mar 19, 2021

In the second round of The Honda Classic 2021, Wesley Bryan strips down to his boxers and hits his approach from the muddy edge of the water at the par-4 6th hole.