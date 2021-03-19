×
Did you know you can save your preferences across all your digital devices and platforms simply by creating a profile? Would you like to get started?
Not right now
No, never ask again

Shane Lowry’s Round 2 highlights from Honda

Mar 19, 2021

In the second round of The Honda Classic 2021, Shane Lowry carded a 4-under 66, and trails by five shots going into the weekend at 7-under par for the tournament.