Phil Mickelson’s Round 2 highlights from Honda

It appears your browser may be outdated. For the best website experience, we recommend updating your browser.
learn more
Now
Success!
Mar 19, 2021
In the second round of The Honda Classic 2021, Phil Mickelson carded a 2-under 68 and at 1-under for the tournament, trails by 11 shots going into Saturday’s third round.
Don't Miss This
© 2021 PGA TOUR, Inc | All Rights Reserved.
PGA TOUR, PGA TOUR Champions, and the Swinging Golfer design are registered trademarks.
The Korn Ferry trademark is also a registered trademark, and is used in the Korn Ferry Tour logo with permission.