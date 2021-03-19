×
Phil Mickelson’s Round 2 highlights from Honda

Mar 19, 2021

In the second round of The Honda Classic 2021, Phil Mickelson carded a 2-under 68 and at 1-under for the tournament, trails by 11 shots going into Saturday’s third round.