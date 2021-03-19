×
Iowa’s Alex Schaake talks impact of PGA TOUR University

Mar 19, 2021

After an individual runner-up finish in Sea Island that saw the Hawkeyes win the Spartan Collegiate, Iowa’s Alex Schaake reacts to moving up to No. 25 in the Ranking.