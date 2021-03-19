×
Aaron Wise's 6-under 64 gives him three-shot lead after Round 2 at Honda

Mar 20, 2021

In the second round of The Honda Classic 2021, Aaron Wise shot a 6-under 64 for the second straight day, getting to 12-under par and leading by three going into the weekend.