Aaron Wise's 6-under 64 gives him three-shot lead after Round 2 at Honda

Mar 20, 2021
In the second round of The Honda Classic 2021, Aaron Wise shot a 6-under 64 for the second straight day, getting to 12-under par and leading by three going into the weekend.
