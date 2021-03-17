×
Sungjae Im | Road Warrior

Mar 17, 2021

Defending The Honda Classic champion Sungjae Im returns to PGA National (Champion) looking to repeat his success from last year. Despite being known as the “road warrior” on the PGA TOUR, Im has recently settled down full-time in Duluth, Georgia. Learn more about his new lifestyle and his unique training methods with his swing coach in Korea.