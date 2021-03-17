×
Did you know you can save your preferences across all your digital devices and platforms simply by creating a profile? Would you like to get started?
Not right now
No, never ask again

Risk and reward shots from No. 18 at PGA National

Mar 17, 2021

The par-5 18th at PGA National (Champion) presents a unique layout for players from tee to green. Those who go for the green in two must avoid bunkers short and left along with water right to have a chance at birdie. Check out some of the highs and lows at No. 18 throughout the history of The Honda Classic.