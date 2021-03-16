×
Marcelo Rozo Monday qualifies for The Honda Classic

Mar 16, 2021

In the Monday Qualifier at The Honda Classic 2021, Colombian Marcelo Rozo broke the course record, previously held by Dustin Johnson, at Banyan Cay Resort & Golf with a 9-under 63. After playing in his first TOUR event in four years at the Puerto Rico Open, the 31-year-old will play in his second TOUR event of the season at PGA National in The Honda Classic.