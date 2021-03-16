Marcelo Rozo Monday qualifies for The Honda Classic

|
Mar 16, 2021
In the Monday Qualifier at The Honda Classic 2021, Colombian Marcelo Rozo broke the course record, previously held by Dustin Johnson, at Banyan Cay Resort & Golf with a 9-under 63. After playing in his first TOUR event in four years at the Puerto Rico Open, the 31-year-old will play in his second TOUR event of the season at PGA National in The Honda Classic.