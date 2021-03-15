×
‘Better than most’ hole cutting at THE PLAYERS

Mar 15, 2021

In Round 3 at THE PLAYERS Championship 2021, the hole on the par-3 17th at TPC Sawgrass was cut in the same position as it was in 2001 for Tiger Woods’ iconic “better than most” putt.