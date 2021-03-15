‘Better than most’ hole cutting at THE PLAYERS

It appears your browser may be outdated. For the best website experience, we recommend updating your browser.
Mar 15, 2021
In Round 3 at THE PLAYERS Championship 2021, the hole on the par-3 17th at TPC Sawgrass was cut in the same position as it was in 2001 for Tiger Woods’ iconic “better than most” putt.
