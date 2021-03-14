×
Matthew Fitzpatrick sticks second to set up eagle at THE PLAYERS

Mar 14, 2021

In the final round of THE PLAYERS Championship 2021, Matthew Fitzpatrick lands his 230-yard second shot 5 feet from the cup at the par-5 11th hole. He would make the putt for eagle.