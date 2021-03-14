×
Lee Westwood’s slo-mo swing is analyzed at THE PLAYERS

Mar 14, 2021

In the final round of THE PLAYERS Championship 2021, Golf Channel/NBC Sports analyst Gary Koch breaks down Lee Westwood’s approach at TPC Sawgrass early on his front nine.