Justin Thomas fan celebrates win at THE PLAYERS

Mar 15, 2021

Prior to THE PLAYERS Championship 2021, Justin Thomas meets Bender, who was diagnosed with a brain tumor in early 2020. After bonding over golf and Alabama fandom, Bender followed Thomas during the final round of the THE PLAYERS. Check out Bender's excitement and commentary as he witnessed his favorite player's triumphant round.