Justin Thomas fan celebrates win at THE PLAYERS

|
It appears your browser may be outdated. For the best website experience, we recommend updating your browser. learn more
Success!Thank you for subscribing.
Success!Thank you for subscribing.
Mar 15, 2021
Prior to THE PLAYERS Championship 2021, Justin Thomas meets Bender, who was diagnosed with a brain tumor in early 2020. After bonding over golf and Alabama fandom, Bender followed Thomas during the final round of the THE PLAYERS. Check out Bender's excitement and commentary as he witnessed his favorite player's triumphant round.