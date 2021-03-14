×
Justin Thomas dials in approach to set up birdie at THE PLAYERS

Mar 14, 2021

In the final round of THE PLAYERS Championship 2021, Justin Thomas lands his 132-yard approach 7 feet from the cup at the par-4 10th hole. He would make the putt for birdie.