Collin Morikawa reaches in two to set up birdie at THE PLAYERS

Mar 14, 2021

In the final round of THE PLAYERS Championship 2021, Collin Morikawa lands his 223-yard approach on the fringe of the green, setting up a two-putt birdie at the par-5 16th hole.