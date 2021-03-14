×
Cameron Percy's tight tee shot leads to birdie at THE PLAYERS

Mar 14, 2021

In the final round of THE PLAYERS Championship 2021, Cameron Percy lands his 134-yard tee shot 4 feet from the cup at the par-3 17th hole. He would make the putt for birdie.