Bryson DeChambeau’s Round 4 highlights from THE PLAYERS

Mar 15, 2021
In the final round of THE PLAYERS Championship 2021, Bryson DeChambeau carded a 1-undeer 71 to finish at 12-under for the tournament, two strokes behind Justin Thomas for a T3 finish.
