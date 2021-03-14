×
Did you know you can save your preferences across all your digital devices and platforms simply by creating a profile? Would you like to get started?
Not right now
No, never ask again

Bryson DeChambeau makes double bogey on No. 4 at THE PLAYERS

Mar 14, 2021

In the final round of THE PLAYERS Championship 2021, Bryson DeChambeau tops his tee shot, lands his approach in the woods and would go on to make double bogey at the par-4 4th hole.