Brian Harman’s Round 4 highlights from THE PLAYERS

Mar 14, 2021

In the final round of THE PLAYERS Championship 2021, Brian Harman carded a 3-under 69 to finish at 12-under for the tournament, two strokes behind Justin Thomas for a T3 finish at TPC Sawgrass.