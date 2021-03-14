×
Brian Harman's nice tee shot leads to birdie at THE PLAYERS

Mar 14, 2021

In the final round of THE PLAYERS Championship 2021, Brian Harman lands his 308-yard tee shot just on the fringe of the green at the par-4 12th hole. He would two-putt birdie.