Brendon Todd shanks tee shot on No. 17 at THE PLAYERS

Mar 14, 2021

In the final round of THE PLAYERS Championship 2021, Brendon Todd's tee shot almost lands on the other island at the par-3 17th hole. Todd would go on to make triple bogey.