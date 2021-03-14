Brendon Todd shanks tee shot on No. 17 at THE PLAYERS

It appears your browser may be outdated. For the best website experience, we recommend updating your browser.
learn more
Now
Success!
Mar 14, 2021
In the final round of THE PLAYERS Championship 2021, Brendon Todd's tee shot almost lands on the other island at the par-3 17th hole. Todd would go on to make triple bogey.
Don't Miss This
© 2021 PGA TOUR, Inc | All Rights Reserved.
PGA TOUR, PGA TOUR Champions, and the Swinging Golfer design are registered trademarks.
The Korn Ferry trademark is also a registered trademark, and is used in the Korn Ferry Tour logo with permission.