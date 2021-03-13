Rory McIlroy’s interview after Round 2 of THE PLAYERS

It appears your browser may be outdated. For the best website experience, we recommend updating your browser.
Mar 13, 2021
Following his second-round 75 at THE PLAYERS Championship 2021, Rory McIlroy discusses missing the weekend, his quest for more speed and the swing issues he's been struggling with as a result.
