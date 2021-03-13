×
Did you know you can save your preferences across all your digital devices and platforms simply by creating a profile? Would you like to get started?
Not right now
No, never ask again

Rory McIlroy’s interview after Round 2 of THE PLAYERS

Mar 13, 2021

Following his second-round 75 at THE PLAYERS Championship 2021, Rory McIlroy discusses missing the weekend, his quest for more speed and the swing issues he's been struggling with as a result.