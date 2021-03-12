×
Sergio Garcia's 222-yard approach to 4 inches sets up eagle at THE PLAYERS

Mar 12, 2021

In the second round of THE PLAYERS Championship 2021, Sergio Garcia hits his 222-yard approach to just 4 inches from the hole to set up an eagle at the par-5 11th hole.