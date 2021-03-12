×
Did you know you can save your preferences across all your digital devices and platforms simply by creating a profile? Would you like to get started?
Not right now
No, never ask again

Patrick Cantlay cards birdie at No. 4 at THE PLAYERS

Mar 12, 2021

In the second round of THE PLAYERS Championship 2021, Patrick Cantlay lands his 86-yard approach 12 feet from the cup at the par-4 4th hole. He would make the putt for birdie.