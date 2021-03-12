×
Nick Taylor uses nice approach to set up birdie at THE PLAYERS

Mar 12, 2021

In the second round of THE PLAYERS Championship 2021, Nick Taylor lands his 116-yard approach 6 feet from the cup at the par-4 12th hole. He would make the putt for birdie.