Nate Lashley's nice tee shot leads to birdie at THE PLAYERS

Mar 12, 2021

In the second round of THE PLAYERS Championship 2021, Nate Lashley lands his 145-yard tee shot 14 feet from the cup at the par-3 17th hole. He would make the putt for birdie.