Jordan Spieth's short game leads to birdie at THE PLAYERS

Mar 12, 2021

In the second round of THE PLAYERS Championship 2021, Jordan Spieth gets up-and-down from the greenside rough and beyond a bunker to make birdie at the par-5 11th hole.