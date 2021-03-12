×
Jon Rahm's difficult approach leads to birdie at THE PLAYERS

Mar 12, 2021

In the second round of THE PLAYERS Championship 2021, Jon Rahm lands his 178-yard approach from the rough 4 feet from the cup at the par-4 7th hole. He would make the putt for birdie.