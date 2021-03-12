×
Did you know you can save your preferences across all your digital devices and platforms simply by creating a profile? Would you like to get started?
Not right now
No, never ask again

Golf is hard at THE PLAYERS | Rounds 1 and 2

Mar 13, 2021

The first and second rounds of THE PLAYERS Championship in 2021 have been a struggle. Check out some of the hardest shots featuring balls in the water, bunkers, pine straw and more.