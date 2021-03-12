×
Emiliano Grillo nearly aces the Island Green at THE PLAYERS

Mar 12, 2021

In the second round of THE PLAYERS Championship 2021, Emiliano Grillo lands his 147-yard tee shot right by the cup, setting up a tap-in birdie at the par-3 17th hole.