Dustin Johnson reaches in two to set up birdie at THE PLAYERS

Mar 12, 2021

In the second round of THE PLAYERS Championship 2021, Dustin Johnson lands his 254-yard second shot on the green, setting up a two-putt birdie at the par-5 11th hole.