Chris Kirk sticks tee shot for tap-in birdie at THE PLAYERS

Mar 12, 2021

In the second round of THE PLAYERS Championship 2021, Chris Kirk lands his 147-yard tee shot 2 feet from the cup, setting up a tap-in birdie at the par-3 17th hole.