×
Did you know you can save your preferences across all your digital devices and platforms simply by creating a profile? Would you like to get started?
Not right now
No, never ask again

Chris Kirk uses impressive tee shot to set up birdie at THE PLAYERS

Mar 12, 2021

In the second round of THE PLAYERS Championship 2021, Chris Kirk lands his 216-yard tee shot 10 feet from the cup at the par-3 8th hole. He would make the putt for birdie.