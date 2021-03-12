×
Bryson DeChambeau’s Round 2 highlights from THE PLAYERS

Mar 13, 2021

In the second round of THE PLAYERS Championship 2021, Bryson DeChambeau carded a 3-under 69 for a second-straight round, and trails the lead by three shots going into the weekend.