×
Did you know you can save your preferences across all your digital devices and platforms simply by creating a profile? Would you like to get started?
Not right now
No, never ask again

Adam Scott's short approach leads to birdie at THE PLAYERS

Mar 12, 2021

In the second round of THE PLAYERS Championship 2021, Adam Scott lands his 37-yard approach 3 feet from the cup at the par-5 9th hole. He would make the putt for birdie.