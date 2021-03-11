×
Scott Brown's impressive second leads to birdie at THE PLAYERS

Mar 11, 2021

In the opening round of THE PLAYERS Championship 2021, Scott Brown lands his 222-yard second shot 20 feet from the cup, setting up a two-putt birdie at the par-5 16th hole.