Rory McIlroy uses nice approach to set up birdie at THE PLAYERS

Mar 11, 2021

In the opening round of THE PLAYERS Championship 2021, Rory McIlroy lands his 110-yard approach 9 feet from the cup at the par-4 1st hole. He would make the putt for birdie.