×
Did you know you can save your preferences across all your digital devices and platforms simply by creating a profile? Would you like to get started?
Not right now
No, never ask again

Patrick Reed's approach at No. 7 leads to birdie at THE PLAYERS

Mar 11, 2021

In the opening round of THE PLAYERS Championship 2021, Patrick Reed lands his 155-yard approach 9 feet from the cup at the par-4 7th hole. He would make the putt for birdie.