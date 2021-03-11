×
Did you know you can save your preferences across all your digital devices and platforms simply by creating a profile? Would you like to get started?
Not right now
No, never ask again

Michael Thompson reaches in two to set up birdie at THE PLAYERS

Mar 11, 2021

In the opening round of THE PLAYERS Championship 2021, Michael Thompson lands his 237-yard approach 13 feet from the cup at the par-5 16th hole. He would two-putt for birdie.